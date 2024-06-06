Capital International Investors Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,915,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,366 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.68% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $2,561,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $932,571,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after buying an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,136,000 after buying an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,005.87 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $1,015.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $947.75 and its 200 day moving average is $925.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

