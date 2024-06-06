Capital International Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,496,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215,038 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.35% of Toll Brothers worth $359,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,829,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.73.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.7 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $120.27 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

