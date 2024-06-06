Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,631 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $496,611,000. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.74.

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $248.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $291.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

