Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 342 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average is $141.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

