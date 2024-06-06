Capital International Ltd. CA Has $10.50 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Vale were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 2,502.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

