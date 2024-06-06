Capital International Ltd. CA Has $18.06 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for about 0.9% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA owned about 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $18,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $155.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $156.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

