Capital International Ltd. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 75.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

