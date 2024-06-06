Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,350,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $202.64 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $136.76 and a one year high of $215.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

