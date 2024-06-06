Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 4,420 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,236,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,197,000 after purchasing an additional 357,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,438,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,914,000 after purchasing an additional 638,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,551,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.2 %

QSR opened at $70.85 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

