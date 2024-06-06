Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,668 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,625,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

