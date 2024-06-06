Capital International Sarl Acquires 2,520 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $491.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,456. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $504.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

