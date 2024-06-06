Capital International Sarl Acquires 48,745 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned 0.10% of Trip.com Group worth $23,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,727 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 99,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,595,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,471,000 after purchasing an additional 837,620 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CLSA increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.