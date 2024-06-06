Capital International Sarl Buys 898 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,736,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,243,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $184,713,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.91. 12,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,559. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.42. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.95 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.87 and a 200 day moving average of $267.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.65.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

