Capital International Sarl Decreases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital International Sarl decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises about 1.0% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.18% of GoDaddy worth $26,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after acquiring an additional 561,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $181,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after acquiring an additional 695,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GoDaddy by 36.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after acquiring an additional 375,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $141.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,020,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,817 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,915. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

