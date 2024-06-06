Capital International Sarl Has $17.02 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $589.82. 56,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $416.87 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

