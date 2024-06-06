Capital International Sarl Has $20.90 Million Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $20,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 579,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 40,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in América Móvil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in América Móvil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 240,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 171,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in América Móvil by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMX opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

