Capital International Sarl Has $38.88 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.5% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 118,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,126,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $330.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $161.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.