Capital International Sarl Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 347,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 32.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Trading Down 0.8 %

BORR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 88,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $972.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 3.10. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

