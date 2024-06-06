Capital International Sarl Purchases 8,537 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in UBS Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.78. 84,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,919. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.