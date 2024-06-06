Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,382,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,508,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,397,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 68,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $141.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

