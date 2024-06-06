Capital International Sarl Trims Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,047 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned 0.21% of MakeMyTrip worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 340,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 86,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 478.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie downgraded MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.62. 30,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.28. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $89.83.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

