Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 114,215 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 7.41% of Helen of Troy worth $212,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Helen of Troy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

HELE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.32. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $143.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

