Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 39,116 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 7.85% of Rogers worth $192,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $120.20. 10,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $173.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.02.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

