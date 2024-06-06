Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 7,323 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.27% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $388,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $754.49. 32,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $693.21 and a 200 day moving average of $659.31. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

