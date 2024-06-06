Capital Research Global Investors Buys 121,709 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.08% of iRhythm Technologies worth $267,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,997,000 after purchasing an additional 359,908 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,022. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

