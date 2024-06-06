Capital Research Global Investors Buys 185,479 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,158,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634,127 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

MRVL stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.52. 898,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,254,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.77, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

