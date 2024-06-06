Capital Research Global Investors Buys 776 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 7.19% of AZEK worth $406,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after acquiring an additional 881,697 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after buying an additional 516,523 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AZEK by 46.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,234,000 after buying an additional 853,656 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AZEK by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,428,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,210,000 after acquiring an additional 246,212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 54.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,348,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 825,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $45.09. 166,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,381. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $50.78.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

