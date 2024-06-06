Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.20 Billion Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,546 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $1,204,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MSCI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 167,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,048,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $499.95. 53,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

