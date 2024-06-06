Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.46 Billion Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.73% of NU worth $1,459,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 3,102,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,478,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

