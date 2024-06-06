Capital Research Global Investors Has $169.78 Million Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129,559 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in International Game Technology were worth $169,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Argus cut their price target on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. 113,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.