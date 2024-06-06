Capital Research Global Investors Has $228.11 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,136,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.25% of Western Union worth $228,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,092.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 283,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,779. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.62%.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

