Capital Research Global Investors Has $251.87 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 9.41% of Grocery Outlet worth $251,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 82,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 15,806 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $408,268.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,694.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 15,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $408,268.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,694.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 146,500 shares of company stock worth $3,323,025 and sold 177,646 shares worth $4,747,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.