Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 167.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.11% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $1,894,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.20. The company had a trading volume of 50,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,943. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.16 and its 200-day moving average is $251.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.85.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

