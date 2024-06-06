Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,207,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $333,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $468.39. The stock had a trading volume of 60,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,426. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.42. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

