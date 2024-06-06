Capital Research Global Investors Sells 3,835,366 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,826,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,835,366 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $3,323,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $652.88. The stock had a trading volume of 396,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,756. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $610.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $664.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

