Capital World Investors Boosts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.33% of Franco-Nevada worth $495,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.7 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.14. The stock had a trading volume of 56,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.77. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $149.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.43%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.