Capital World Investors Buys 14,775 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $1,983,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.91. 54,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,204. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.67 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

