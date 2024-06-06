Capital World Investors Buys 2,400 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,423,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.14% of Darden Restaurants worth $2,698,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DRI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.12. 65,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,365. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.90.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

