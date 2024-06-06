Capital World Investors Grows Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,964,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152,125 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 7.30% of New Fortress Energy worth $564,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,418,000 after purchasing an additional 634,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,021,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.49. 174,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.50. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.