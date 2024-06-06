Capital World Investors Has $363.86 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Capital World Investors cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150,420 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.13% of Saia worth $363,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $3,725,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $5,802,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.50.

Saia Stock Down 0.9 %

SAIA traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.19. 110,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,433. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.66 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

