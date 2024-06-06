Capital World Investors Increases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 265,297 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 4.24% of EQT worth $673,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EQT by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in EQT by 4,680.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $28,017,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 528,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,042. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

