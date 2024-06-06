Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 7.73% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $3,599,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,207,253 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

