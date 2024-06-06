Capital World Investors Purchases 5,059 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,971,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.09% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $410,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.0% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $141.72. 1,136,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,227. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $142.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

View Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.