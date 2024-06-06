Capital World Investors Purchases 844,298 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844,298 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.73% of Waste Management worth $523,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.05. The stock had a trading volume of 226,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

