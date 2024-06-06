Capital World Investors Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 11.88% of FirstEnergy worth $2,498,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,114. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.