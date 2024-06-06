Capital World Investors Sells 170,275 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital World Investors cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 170,275 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.37% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $719,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,819,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,819,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,266 shares of company stock worth $5,894,648. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD remained flat at $269.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

