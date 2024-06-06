Capital World Investors Sells 63,746 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,701,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,746 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $350,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.34 and a 200 day moving average of $264.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,914. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

