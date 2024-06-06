Capital World Investors Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,262,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 492,214 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.2% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $6,508,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $577.92. The company had a trading volume of 99,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $575.16 and a 200-day moving average of $553.84. The company has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,512,580. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

