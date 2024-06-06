Carclo (LON:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 361705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

Carclo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.64.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

