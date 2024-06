CareTech (LON:CTH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $750.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 750 ($9.61) and traded as low as GBX 748 ($9.58). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.61), with a volume of 424,247 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £850.02 million and a P/E ratio of 10,714.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 750 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 750.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, Foster Care, and Digital Technology. The Adult Services segment offers care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, mental health and autistic spectrum disorders, physical impairment, and brain injury.

